U.S. stocks tread water ahead of earnings, Powell speech

Wall Street stocks were little changed early Monday as investors awaited the earnings results of major US retailers and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the end of the week.

Around five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 44,958.30, as was the S&P 500 Index at 6,449.56.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was slightly up by 0.1 percent at 21,635.41.

Among companies set to report their financial results this week are Home Depot, Lowe's and Walmart, with markets keeping tabs on the effects of President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs this year.

While Trump has imposed a 10-percent tariff on almost all trading partners and various higher levels for dozens among them, economists have noted that it takes time to gauge the impact of duties on consumer prices.

"We have to wait for the parade of the big box retailers tomorrow and the rest of the week," said Art Hogan of B. Riley Wealth Management.

"In the tariff environment we're in, that's probably going to be revelatory," he added. "We'll find out how they're mitigating tariffs and what their margins look like."

Investors will also be monitoring remarks from central bankers this week as policymakers head to Wyoming for the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.

Powell is due to speak Friday, with all eyes on how he frames the Fed's approach to interest rates and hints on its next steps in adjustments.

The geopolitical front looks busier, Hogan said, with European leaders due to join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in talks with Trump on Monday as they seek a way to end Russia's offensive.