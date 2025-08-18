Twinkle, twinkle, falling stars

Boring me to tears

Former Kapamilya manufactured star Liza (I wonder whatever happened to her desire to be addressed as Hope) makes tongues wag again because of the videos she uploaded recently.

As to its digits, traction and reach earned, it does not matter. She did it for the views, to earn and see if she still has relevance and an audience willing to listen and accept her version of truth, hook, line or sinker.

The narrative of the videos — only the gullible and who continues to see her as doing nothing wrong — deserves all the drama she concocted and shared on her social media platforms.

With regard to her breakup with Enrique Gil, a fact reported some three years ago, which master Gil vehemently denied, who cares? Of all the love teams that ABS-CBN made specifically their contemporaries KathNiel composed of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla; JaDine, which were James Reid and Nadine Lustre; and them, LizQuen, were the poor third — their body of work as a loveteam was gone with the wind and in 60 seconds.

The shedding of tears as she related how abusive her family was, bereft of sincerity. I would have believed her if she exorcised her childhood demons and trauma with the assistance of a professional psychiatrist and made her peace by discussing these matters with those who wronged her. It is not about a calm and forgiving heart, inner peace and gaining wisdom from the horrors of the experiences.

You lived to tell the tale because you want to hurt your family the most that is why you spilled your domestic tea in the most public way.

Now that all your cats are out in the bag and you took it upon yourself to open your Pandora’s box, may you reap what you deserve, Liza.

For all your beauty, it is indeed a shame that in your heart lies the wicked stepmothers of Snow White and Cinderella and the vindictiveness of Maleficent who cursed Aurora to a death-like sleep.

So, when will all these obviously orchestrated drama end and your redemption arc begin, Liza?