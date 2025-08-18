Twinkle, twinkle, falling stars

My apologies for changing one of the words from the iconic nursery rhyme because the stars in today’s column is all about the one who fell from Philippine showbiz's grace, diminished leading lady stature and now Hollywood starlet whose career is neither here nor there — Liza Soberano.
The second is Vice Ganda, whose star continues to shine at its brightest. There is the claim that his stellar value had a premium downgrade, thanks but no thanks to his altercation with seasoned entertainment scribe Cristy Fermin, the perception that Heart Evangelista had replaced him as the endorser of a fast-food chain, and the continued wrath and vitriol thrown at him by a noisy mob.
Thus, I cannot help but wonder, will Soberano find her Tinkerbell to give her the much-needed pixie dust boost and will Viceral have the last laugh with his long and winding squabble with Fermin and the DDS battalion?
Boring me to tears
Former Kapamilya manufactured star Liza (I wonder whatever happened to her desire to be addressed as Hope) makes tongues wag again because of the videos she uploaded recently.
As to its digits, traction and reach earned, it does not matter. She did it for the views, to earn and see if she still has relevance and an audience willing to listen and accept her version of truth, hook, line or sinker.
The narrative of the videos — only the gullible and who continues to see her as doing nothing wrong — deserves all the drama she concocted and shared on her social media platforms.
With regard to her breakup with Enrique Gil, a fact reported some three years ago, which master Gil vehemently denied, who cares? Of all the love teams that ABS-CBN made specifically their contemporaries KathNiel composed of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla; JaDine, which were James Reid and Nadine Lustre; and them, LizQuen, were the poor third — their body of work as a loveteam was gone with the wind and in 60 seconds.
The shedding of tears as she related how abusive her family was, bereft of sincerity. I would have believed her if she exorcised her childhood demons and trauma with the assistance of a professional psychiatrist and made her peace by discussing these matters with those who wronged her. It is not about a calm and forgiving heart, inner peace and gaining wisdom from the horrors of the experiences.
You lived to tell the tale because you want to hurt your family the most that is why you spilled your domestic tea in the most public way.
Now that all your cats are out in the bag and you took it upon yourself to open your Pandora’s box, may you reap what you deserve, Liza.
For all your beauty, it is indeed a shame that in your heart lies the wicked stepmothers of Snow White and Cinderella and the vindictiveness of Maleficent who cursed Aurora to a death-like sleep.
So, when will all these obviously orchestrated drama end and your redemption arc begin, Liza?
War is stupid
At the rate things are going, a ceasefire between Cristy Fermin and Vice Ganda is impossible especially now that the attacks have become too personal.
Fermin and Viceral are fighting for their own truths. The origin of the feud, only the combative duo can answer. Its escalation will continue. No one can stop Fermin from sharing her opinions about Ganda. And Ganda, definitely, will put to good use all the available means to destroy his number one arch enemy.
As for the noisy mob who is having a field day as they hurl below-the-belt remarks, curses and cuss words on social media, Ganda is not dignifying it knowing the fact that majority of them came from profiles with no real photos, under fictitious names and displaying troll behavior. And even those with real names and photos, Viceral does not know from Adam, Steve, Martha and Mary and they are of no significance to him.
With regard to Evangelista, as allegedly replacing him as the ambassador of the fast-food joint, that is not true. Viceral even treated the audiences present in It’s Showtime with treats from the fast-food chain.
The fast-food chain employs many celebrities to become endorsers of their various products and other campaigns. Some prime examples are Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza for the chicken fillet meals. SB19 and the fried chicken meal they starred in, as well as the Dantes couple, Dingdong and Marian, were also fried chicken endorsers.