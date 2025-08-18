Toyota breaks ground on new service center in Marilao

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has broken ground on a new service facility under Toyota Marilao, Bulacan, Inc., a move that expands its dealership network and strengthens after-sales services for customers in Central Luzon.

The upcoming service center, located along MacArthur Highway in Barangay Abangan Norte, will cover a total floor area of 10,000 square meters. Once completed, it will feature a modern showroom, fully equipped service bays, and facilities for Express Maintenance, Periodic Maintenance, and General Repairs.

“As Toyota Marilao’s business grew in sales and after sales we found the need to expand,” said Toyota Marilao President Don Juan Miguel Oben. “So early last year, we finally decided that we will put up a service center to increase capacity. We feel very fortunate that this property has finally found its calling.”

Yuya Nagata, TMP vice president for Service Network Management, highlighted the facility’s role in improving customer care and contributing to the local economy.

“We are especially excited about the opening of this new service center. It marks another milestone in Toyota Marilao’s journey—one that will allow you to bring Toyota’s world-class service to even more customers in the area,” he said. “I am confident that this facility will not only enhance customer satisfaction but also strengthen the Toyota brand here in Bulacan. And we are confident it will become a key contributor to the growing local economy.”

Marilao, a first-class municipality located 22 kilometers north of Metro Manila, is positioned along the North Luzon Expressway and MacArthur Highway, making it a strategic hub for warehousing, manufacturing, and logistics. The Toyota Marilao Service Center aims to serve the province’s growing automotive market while supporting the region’s fast-developing economy.