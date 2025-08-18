Three cruise ships to bring 6,600 tourists to Subic

Three international cruise ships are set to dock at this premier Freeport in September, boosting tourist arrivals and strengthening Subic’s bid to become a leading cruise destination in Asia.

At the Talakayan sa Freeport Media Forum held at the Travelers Hotel on 11 August, Deputy Administrator for Port Operations Atty. Kris Roman announced that Subic will host the Villa Vie Odyssey, Costa Serena, and MS Piano Land next month.

“With our plan to make Subic Bay Freeport the next cruise ship playground in Asia, we are preparing to welcome the Villa Vie Odyssey, Costa Serena, and MS Piano Land here,” Roman said.

The Villa Vie Odyssey, a residential cruise ship operated by Villa Vie Residences, will arrive on 23-24 September carrying around 1,000 passengers. The vessel offers a “live-aboard” experience, allowing residents to own or rent cabins while sailing around the globe on a 3.5-year journey. Built in 1992 and formerly known as Braemar and Crown Dynasty, it is designed for a more intimate community experience compared to traditional cruise ships.

Following this, the Costa Serena will arrive on 26 September with 3,600 passengers. A Concordia-class vessel operated by Italian cruise line Costa Crociere, Costa Serena symbolizes harmony and serenity. Built by Fincantieri in Sestri Ponente, it was once among the largest in the Costa fleet, alongside her sister ship Costa Concordia.

The MV Piano Land, operated by China’s Astro Ocean, will arrive with 2,000 passengers. Originally launched in 1995 as Oriana for P&O Cruises and named by Queen Elizabeth II, the ship was built by Meyer Werft in Germany and once held the Golden Cockerel trophy as the fastest ship in P&O’s fleet.

Roman said the three cruise ships will bring in a combined 6,600 foreign tourists. The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) plans to bring in more cruise ships as part of its strategy to position Subic as “The Next Cruise Ship Playground” while also developing it into a Green Port City.