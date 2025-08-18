‘The Sound of Music’ to return to cinemas, celebrates 60th anniv

The hills are alive… and now more breathtaking than ever.

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music, a stunningly restored and remastered 4K presentation aims to bring every note, every scene and every heartwarming moment to life in pristine picture and sound at SM Cinemas.

Since the turn of the 21st century, The Sound of Music has been featured in major productions in Italy, Israel, Portugal, Netherlands and throughout Southeast Asia. But prior to the record-breaking London Palladium engagement of the musical in 2006, a film was produced in 1964 with Christopher Plummer as the Captain and Julie Andrews as Maria Rainer.

The movie proved to be an enduring audience favorite, winning five Academy Awards including Best Picture and the title of being the highest-grossing film in history. It's on going popularity has helped the stage piece itself earn a pride of place of being the world's most popular musical of all time.

Experience The Sound of Music on the big screen on 20 to 21 September at SM Cinema.