Taguig, Parañaque sting ops yield 2 druggies

The Southern Police District (SPD) seized over P600,000 worth of suspected shabu and arrested two people in two separate buy-bust operations in Taguig and Parañaque over the weekend.

The first operation took place at 11:55 p.m. on Friday in Barangay Western Bicutan, Taguig City. Police arrested a 46-year-old man identified as Loreto, a street-level drug suspect.

Authorities confiscated seven sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 26 grams with an estimated street value of P176,000.

The second operation happened at 1:40 a.m. Saturday in Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City. Police arrested Rolly Kambal, who was identified as a high-value drug suspect.

Four sachets of suspected shabu weighing about 70 grams and valued at P476,000 were seized.

Both suspects are in police custody and face charges for drug possession and trafficking under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Conviction carries a potential sentence of life imprisonment and a fine of up to P10 million.