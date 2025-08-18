SPD nets P600K worth of shabu in Taguig, Parañaque buy-busts

Two suspects were arrested and over P600K worth of suspected shabu was seized in two separate buy-bust operations conducted in Taguig and Parañaque over the weekend, the Southern Police District (SPD) said on Monday.

A 46-year-old street-level individual identified as alias “Loreto” was arrested during the first operation which took place on 16 August at 11:55 p.m. along Kalachuchi Street in Barangay Western Bicutan, Taguig City.

Seized from the suspect was seven sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 26 grams with an estimated street value of P176,000.

At 1:40 AM on 17 August, another buy-bust at the Poultry Compound, Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City led to the arrest of alias “Rolly Kambal,” 30, tagged as a high-value individual.

Parañaque police confiscated four sachets of suspected shabu at around 70 grams valued at P476,000.

The suspects remain in police custody pending charges for drug possession and trafficking under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Both offenses carry a potential sentence of life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500 thousand to P10 million.