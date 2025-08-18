Shuvee Etrata: From island girl to rising star

The wait was worth it for fans of “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” alumna Shuvee Etrata, who finally made her much-anticipated appearance on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s online Bisaya talk show “Kuan On One” hosted by Kuantie Melai Cantiveros-Francisco. Released on August 12, the episode gave audiences a refreshing look into Shuvee’s journey—from her humble roots in Cebu to her unexpected rise in showbiz.

Island beginnings

Shuvee, fondly known as the “Island Ate ng Cebu,” was born in Bantayan Island, Cebu, the eldest of nine children in a poor and troubled household. Life was never easy, but it instilled in her resilience. Helping raise her siblings while assisting her maternal grandmother with a small seaside food business, Shuvee learned responsibility early on. Selling rice cakes, banana cue, and maruya by the shore became part of her childhood rhythm.

Yet her story was far from idyllic. She has been open about feeling unloved by her parents growing up, carrying scars of neglect even as she pursued her dreams. Still, she found light in memories with her grandmother and in her natural instinct to persevere.

Life in South Cotabato

Although Cebu shaped her identity, Shuvee actually spent much of her childhood in Polomolok, South Cotabato, her father’s hometown. School wasn’t always kind to her; she endured bullying over her complexion and appearance. But instead of folding, she found empowerment through beauty pageants, which boosted her self-confidence and honed her stage presence.

Even rejections couldn’t shake her spirit. When she was denied her dream role as a majorette due to her looks, she accepted the alternative of playing the lyre, determined to excel regardless. That fiery resilience is something she credits to her Bisaya roots: “Ngayong nakatira na ako sa Manila, hindi tayo basta-bastang sumusuko. May paninindigan tayo. Lalaban talaga ‘yan!”

From pre-med student to viral sensation

Becoming an actress was never part of Shuvee’s plan. In fact, her childhood dream was to become a doctor. She pursued Physical Therapy at Cebu Doctors University as her pre-med course, with her mother’s employer even sponsoring her tuition. But life had a different script.

One fateful day, Shuvee uploaded a TikTok video that went viral, amassing over two million views in 24 hours. A denim brand saw the video and flew her to Manila for a billboard shoot with Alex Gonzaga and Francoise “Laboching” Fainsan. Despite her old phone and low-quality video, the brand believed she embodied the essence of a true Filipina. That first gig opened doors to more opportunities, including an offer from GMA executive Joy Marcelo—a family friend—who saw her potential as an artista.

Shuvee hesitated at first, torn between her medical ambitions and an unfamiliar world of showbiz. But realizing that a day’s earnings as an actress could match a month’s salary as a physical therapist, she took the leap.

Dream come true: Inside Bahay ni Kuya

Even before her showbiz career, Shuvee was already a fan of Pinoy Big Brother, once even taking a photo outside the famous house. So when the historic ABS-CBN and GMA collaboration birthed PBB Celebrity Collab Edition, she seized the chance.

Invited to audition alongside other Kapuso talents, Shuvee went through months of callbacks before finally securing her slot. Ironically, her entry into the house was nearly derailed by a taping commitment—she filmed scenes for a series right up until the day before she moved in.

Despite joining the season late, Shuvee quickly made her mark. Her mix of charm, candor, and relatability endeared her to housemates and audiences alike, proving that her star power was no accident.

Today, Shuvee Etrata stands at the crossroads of dreams fulfilled and new horizons ahead. She may have set aside her medical ambitions, but her story remains one of resilience and reinvention—from selling snacks by the shore to becoming a viral sensation, and now, a celebrated actress.

Her journey reflects not just her own grit but the enduring spirit of the Bisaya: never giving up, always standing tall, and turning struggles into stepping stones.