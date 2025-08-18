Sharifa Akeel, Iza Calzado go from pageants to mommy bonding

Former Mutya ng Pilipinas titleholder Sharifa Akeel recently shared a heartwarming moment with actress Iza Calzado, reminding fans how life can come full circle. On Facebook, Sharifa recalled how Iza once hosted the 2018 Mutya ng Pilipinas pageant—the very night she was crowned queen. Years later, the two women have transitioned into another shared chapter: motherhood.

“Had such a lovely catch up with the ever beautiful, humble and super bait, Iza Calzado! Parang kailan lang when she hosted Mutya ng Pilipinas 2018, where I was crowned. And now, we’re both moms already!” Sharifa wrote.

Their reunion wasn’t just about reminiscing pageant memories. The two spent hours exchanging stories about life while their children happily bonded nearby, creating a sweet parallel to their own blossoming friendship.

From the spotlight of the pageant stage to the quiet joys of parenting, Sharifa and Iza’s connection is proof that sisterhood in the industry extends far beyond glitz and crowns—it grows deeper with time, motherhood, and shared life experiences.