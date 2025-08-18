Running Man star Kim Jong-kook announces marriage

Running Man star Kim Jong-Kook shared another milestone in his life as he revealed the news of tying the knot with a handwritten letter.

The South Korean artist shared it on his online fan cafe shortly after his management confirmed his wedding announcement today, 18 August .



His marriage makes this year, his 30th debut anniversary, even more meaningful. The wedding ceremony is supposed to be a private affair, with only family and close friends in attendance.

Kim's agency issued a short statement that read: "It feels especially meaningful that he will be starting a fresh chapter in his life in this milestone year of his 30th year anniversary. We would be grateful if many people would share their support and celebrate with him."

Meanwhile Kim wrote in his handwritten letter: "Hello, this is Kim Jong Kook. I knew that I would be writing this letter and posting about it someday, but now that it’s happening, I am much more nervous than I had ever imagined. I am writing this post to share the news with my fans, who have always trusted, supported, and stayed by my side."

He also added that, "I am getting married. I have hinted at it a little bit, but I know that many people might still be shocked by the news. I knew I should have been working on my album for my 30th debut anniversary, but it seems like I was working on meeting my partner. But I hope you all can still congratulate and support me. I know it’s so late, but better late than never, right? I will work hard to live well."

"The ceremony will be held soon in a small venue with just close friends and family. Because of my fans, I can get married and experience a new challenge in life. I will become a Kim Jong Kook who works even harder. Thank you," the Korean star stated.

Kim debuted in 1995 as a part of the duo Turbo and ascended to popularity with a run of singles before successfully transitioning into a solo career with songs like "One Man," "Lovable," and "Walking in One Spot."



He has also had a long career in entertainment variety shows like "X-Man," "Running Man," and "My Little Old Boy."