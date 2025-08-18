Ruffa Gutierrez finds joy co-parenting with Yilmaz Bektas

Ruffa Gutierrez has found peace in her co-parenting journey with former husband Yilmaz Bektas, a setup that she says makes not just her—but most importantly, their daughters—truly happy.

“For me, they are already at the age where they know what’s right and what’s wrong. Minsan sila na ang nagtatawagan, they don’t have to go through me anymore,” Ruffa shared.

She added that co-parenting has worked well for them because it prioritizes the well-being of their children. “Masaya ako kasi when I see my kids happy, I’m also happy.”

For Ruffa, harmony at home means giving her daughters the freedom to foster their own relationship with their father—one that continues to grow with time and understanding.