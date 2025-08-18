Robin files bill seeking annual drug tests for all public officials

Senator Robinhood C. Padilla has filed Senate Bill (SB) 1200, also known as the “Drug-Free Government Act,” which seeks to mandate annual drug testing for all elected and appointed public officials — from local government units to the Office of the President.

In his proposal, Padilla emphasized the importance of accountability in public service.

“Kung ang taumbayan ay inaasahang malinis sa bawal na gamot, dapat magsimula ito sa mga lingkod-bayan mismo. Ang pamumuno ay dapat walang bahid at handang sumailalim sa pamantayan ng katapatan at pananagutan (If ordinary citizens are expected to be free from illegal drugs, it should begin with our public servants. Leadership must be untainted and willing to meet the standards of honesty and accountability),” Padilla said.

The proposed measure requires all government officials, including those in government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs), to undergo both hair follicle and urine drug testing every year.

Those who test positive may face suspension or removal from office, "in accordance with existing laws."

Additionally, the bill provides for voluntary drug testing for electoral candidates, which must be conducted within 90 days prior to an election.

This provision aims to give voters more transparency about the candidates they are choosing to lead them.

Padilla explained the measure is intended to strengthen the integrity of public service and set a strong example in the nation’s campaign against illegal drugs. He also underscored that the war on drugs must begin at the top.