Risa seeks Senate probe into alleged child abuse in Pampanga shelter

Senator Risa Hontiveros has filed a resolution urging the Senate to investigate reports of alleged child abuse involving 156 children rescued from a shelter operated by Pastor Jeremy Keith Ferguson of the New Life Baptist Church of Mexico, Pampanga, Inc. (NLBCMPI).

Hontiveros introduced Senate Resolution No. 77, urging the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality to conduct an inquiry in aid of legislation into the reported abuse and mismanagement at the facility, as well as similar cases occurring in orphanages and alternative care institutions across the country.

The call for investigation follows the rescue of 156 children from the NLBCMPI facility in Barangay Pandacaqui, Mexico, Pampanga.

Initial reports alleged that the children were subjected to various forms of abuse under the custody of Pastor Ferguson.

A formal complaint, filed on behalf of two 12-year-old boys by their guardians and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), which accuses Ferguson of forcing children to kneel for long periods, feeding them spoiled food, and depriving them of play.

Further findings by the DSWD reportedly revealed violations of child welfare and facility standards, including non-compliance with licensing requirements, fire hazards, mismanagement of funds, and improper case management.

These findings led the agency to issue a 30-day cease and desist order against NLBCMPI.

Hontiveros emphasized that the case demonstrates a pressing need to review and strengthen existing child protection laws, particularly Republic Act No. 7610 or the “Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.”

The resolution also seeks to examine the broader landscape of child care in the Philippines and to propose remedial measures to prevent future abuses.

The Philippines, as a signatory to multiple international treaties, including the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, is bound to protect minors from abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

Hontiveros said the investigation would help reinforce that commitment through stronger legislation and inter-agency coordination.

“The reported incident underscores the necessity of a comprehensive review of accreditation, monitoring, and regulation mechanisms for public and private institutions that assume custody of minors, to prevent similar abuses from recurring,” she explained.