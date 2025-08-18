Rabies cases drop — DOH

The number of rabies cases nationwide dipped this year, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

From 1 January to 2 August, the DOH logged 211 cases of rabies in the country. This is 21 percent lower than the 266 cases recorded during the same period in 2024.

However, the DOH reminded the public not to be complacent because rabies is fatal and can be transmitted through the bites, scratches, and saliva of dogs, cats, and other animals that have it.

According to the DOH, the recorded cases from domestic pets and stray animals are almost equal.

Meanwhile, in 121 or 57 percent of the total cases, it was not known whether the animal was vaccinated or not.

The DOH called on the public to ensure that their pets are vaccinated and to be responsible owners.

It also urged them to contact their veterinarians or their local government unit for their pet's vaccination.

In case of a bite or scratch, the Health department instructed them to immediately wash the wound with soap and running water for 10 minutes, and immediately consult the nearest health center or Animal Bite Treatment Center.