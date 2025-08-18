PSA Forum tackles futsal

The country’s hosting of the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup will be the main topic to be discussed in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Appearing in the session are Philippine Football Federation president John Gutierrez, and Isabella Fernando, head of government relations of the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup local organizing committee.

The 21 November to 7 December event will be the inaugural staging of the meet where the top 16 women’s national teams duke out in games to be played in Pasig City and Victorias City in Negros Occidental.

The session starts at 10:30 a.m.

Also invited in the weekly public sports program are some members of the Philippine delegation to the just concluded World Games in Chengdu, China led by silver medal winner Kaila Napolis of jiu-jitsu.