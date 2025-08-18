PNP chief pushes back: ‘Case closed’

In a strong message to the National Police Commission (Napolcom), Philippine National Police Chief General Nicolas Torre III formally presented Police Lt. Gen. Bernard Banac as the new Deputy Chief for Administration, the second highest position in the PNP, during the Monday flag-raising ceremony at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

The move comes despite a standing order from Napolcom nullifying Banac’s appointment.

Addressing PNP personnel during the flag ceremony, Torre offered a thinly veiled response to the controversy.

“Sa inyong lahat, isang malinaw na mensahe ang ipinakita ninyo at ipinakita natin—ang PNP ay nagkakaiisa. Walang utos, walang balakid at walang pasgubok na makakagiba sa ating pagkakaisa at sa ating panata sa bayan (To all of you, a clear message has been delivered by by all of you—the PNP stands united. No order, no obstacle, and no challenge can break our unity and our commitment to the nation),” Torre said in his message.

Alongside Banac, Torre introduced the other members of the PNP Command Group—Deputy Chief for Operations Maj. Gen. Edgar Allan Okubo and Chief of the Directorial Staff Maj. Gen. Neri Ignacio.

Administrative dispute

The controversy began on 6 August when Torre reassigned Banac who swapped positions with Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez, who was designated to lead the Area Police Command in Western Mindanao.

The Napolcom, however, led by Vice Chairperson Rafael Calinisan and Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla reversed the reassignment through Resolution 2025-0531 issued on 14 August that ordered that Nartatez remain in Western Mindanao.

The commission cited the PNP’s failure to secure required confirmations for the appointments, as mandated by Resolution 2022-473, which governs third-level positions within the police hierarchy.

Despite Napolcom’s directive, Torre stood firm in his decision and reiterated the unity within the PNP in his address at the flag-raising event.

He emphasized the need for solidarity in the face of recent challenges, asserting that “no challenge can break” the PNP’s operational independence and cohesion.

Case closed?

In a press briefing after the ceremony, Torre downplayed the situation, describing it as an “administrative matter” that had been resolved internally.

“Ngayon pa lang ako nagsalita tungkol sa conflict na ‘yan. Wala talaga, because I believe na ito ay mareresolba sa loob ng organisasyon. Sa tingin ko naman, naresolba na ito. (It’s only now that I talked about the conflict. It’s nothing, because I believe that it can only be resolved internally within the organization. I think it has been resolved),” he said.

Prior to the ceremony, Torre received expressions of support from various PNP regional offices and organizations, including the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and the PNP Academy Alumni Association.

Also, 18 other PNP regional offices issued a manifesto backing his leadership. He, however, dismissed a personal victory.

“Walang sense of victory. Walang pinagkaiba ito sa magkakapatid. May hindi pagkakaunawaan pero at the end of the day, isa tayong pamilya (There’s no sense of victory. There’s no difference with siblings. There are misunderstandings, but at the end of the day, we are family),” Torre stressed, reiterating that from the PNP’s perspective, “the issue is settled.”

When pressed, Torre replied that the conflict was addressed through an open dialogue.

“Dialogue. It is a simple case of dialogue and paliwanagan (explanations). Pare-pareho naman tayong public servants at iisa ang ating purpose at layunin at pag-iisip at direction dito (we are all public servants and we have one purpose and one aim and direction)—for the good of the Filipino people.”

Napolcom’s stand

The Napolcom resolution stressed the commission’s authority to regulate high-level appointments in the police force.

It declared the PNP’s reshuffling void for lack of the necessary confirmation by the commission en banc.

“The Napolcom, in faithful exercise of its power of control, and in accordance with its mandate under the law, has resolved as it hereby resolves, to recall, set aside, and correspondingly modify the present designations, assignments, and reassignments,” the resolution read.

Despite the setback, Torre said he is determined to steer the police organization forward, emphasizing internal unity and the importance of serving the public above all.