Phl maintains diplomatic approach in addressing sea dispute with China

The Philippine government emphasized its continued commitment to diplomacy in its bilateral engagement with China, reaffirming the President’s directive to pursue peaceful solutions amid ongoing tensions in the region.

Speaking at the 2nd Quarter National Maritime Council (NMC) press conference on Monday, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spokesperson, Ambassador Angelica Escalona, stressed that the government remains focused on constructive engagement and dialogue, while also safeguarding national interests.

“Regarding our bilateral dialogue with China, we are looking at the existing platform for discussing all these important matters with China,” Escolona told reporters, when asked if the government sees another "provisional agreement" with China to ease the tension in the disputed Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal).

“Again, the instruction to us, is that we continue diplomacy in dialogues and we keep lines of open communication with China, aligned with the President’s order to manage the issue in a peaceful manner,” she added.

Meanwhile, Escolona said the Philippines has lodged 35 diplomatic protests against China so far this year, as maritime tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) continue to escalate.

The protests, submitted to the Chinese Embassy in Manila, cover a range of incidents involving what Philippine officials describe as harassment and aggressive maneuvers by Chinese maritime and military assets within the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

However, Escalona clarified that this number does not yet include potential protests over a series of alarming incidents that occurred last week near Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal).

Dangerous confrontations

On 11 August, a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel and a warship from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy reportedly collided while pursuing the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) BRP Suluan in waters near the disputed shoal. The CCG ship sustained heavy damage, rendering it unseaworthy. The Chinese government has yet to release any information on potential casualties.

The same day, two other CCG vessels fired water cannons at Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) ships conducting a maritime patrol near the shoal.

Two days later, on 13 August, a J-15 fighter jet from the PLA Naval Air Force conducted "dangerous maneuvers" during a Philippine domain awareness flight, coming within 200 feet of a PCG Cessna Caravan.

Escalona said these recent incidents are still under review and may be the subject of additional diplomatic protests.

“Pinag-aaralan pa ito (These are being studied),” she said, emphasizing that Manila remains committed to resolving disputes through diplomatic dialogue.

Diplomatic, not military

Officials stressed that the Philippines will continue to avoid provocation, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directives.

Undersecretary Alexander Lopez, spokesperson of the National Maritime Council (NMC), reiterated that military deployment to Bajo de Masinloc is “not being considered at this time, underscoring the government’s preference for restraint and diplomacy over military confrontation.

“Napakalinaw ng directive ng pangulo (The President’s directive is very clear): Whatever we do, we will not be the one to provoke,” he said, echoing National Security Adviser Eduardo Año’s sentiment last week, saying that it is “not yet time” for the Philippine Navy to take the lead in operations in the contested waters.

Lopez warned that deploying Navy assets could heighten the risk of miscalculation, potentially leading to open conflict.

“That is not the policy stand of our government,” he added, noting that the Philippine government has ruled out deploying its Navy vessels in a contested maritime area.

Lopez emphasized that sending a Philippine Navy warship could be interpreted as an act of provocation, potentially worsening already tense conditions at sea.

He further warned that even unintentional encounters between two naval forces could spiral into conflict.

“We will not provoke, because we don’t know what will happen if two Navy vessels are there. Miscalculation and misjudgment could happen, and that is the thing we do not want,” he added.

While Lopez did not specify the exact location or the foreign navy involved, the statement comes amid growing tensions in the South China Sea, where multiple nations — including China, Vietnam, and the Philippines — have overlapping territorial claims.

National Security Council spokesperson Cornelio Valencia Jr. defended the country’s continued use of civilian vessels sends a clear message.

“We also like to pursue PCG as the lead, up to this point, to ensure the message to our Chinese friends that we are not escalating things. That is the main message of using our civilian coast guard. So I believed they (China) read it, it’s just a matter for them to accept,” he said, noting that the civilian maritime agencies like the PCG and BFAR to continue to be at the forefront.

Continued support for fishermen

In the wake of heightened tensions, the PCG assured local fishermen that it remains committed to their protection.

“Filipino fishermen can still go there and engage in fishing ventures. The PCG and BFAR vessels are once in a while deployed in these areas to protect our Filipino fishermen,” PCG spokesperson for the WPS Commodore Jay Tarriela said.

The Philippine government has instead reiterated its commitment to upholding international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and to seeking peaceful avenues to assert its maritime rights.

Observers note that the administration's cautious stance reflects a balancing act — maintaining sovereignty while avoiding actions that could lead to open conflict.-0-0-

Tarriela praised the seamanship of PCG officers, specifically citing Captain Angue of BRP Suluan, which successfully evaded Chinese vessels that eventually collided during pursuit.

He emphasized the agency’s careful selection of officers to handle sensitive missions in disputed waters.

As of this week, the PCG is monitoring the continued illegal presence of four CCG ships and one Chinese research vessel within the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc.

Despite increasing aggression from Chinese forces, the Philippine government is firm in its decision to pursue a diplomatic and rules-based approach to the maritime dispute.