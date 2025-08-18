PhilHealth rolls out GAMOT program with up to P20K in medicines yearly

Starting 21 August, PhilHealth members will be entitled to as much as P20,000 worth of outpatient medicines each year under its new Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment (GAMOT) program.

According to Rey Baleña, acting vice president of PhilHealth’s corporate affairs group, in a Monday interview, members may register through the eGovPH app or visit any PhilHealth office to avail of the benefit. Patients must first consult a doctor at a Yaman ng Kalusugan Program para Malayo sa Sakit (YAKAP) clinic to obtain a prescription before they can claim their medicines.

Accredited GAMOT outlets include Vidacure branches in Muntinlupa and Quezon City, Generika Drugstore branches in Parañaque, Navotas, Quezon City, and Taguig, CGD Medical Depot in Vertis North, and the Chinese General Hospital. Baleña stressed that the requirement for prescriptions ensures that medicines are properly given to patients who truly need them.