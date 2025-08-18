PhilHealth members can avail P20,000 worth of medicines under GAMOT

Starting 21 August 2025, PhilHealth members may now avail themselves of up to P20,000 worth of outpatient medicines annually under the PhilHealth Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment (PhilHealth GAMOT).

The expanded program, launched through PhilHealth Circular No. 2025-0013, provides 75 types of essential medicines at no cost, covering treatments for conditions such as infections, asthma, COPD, diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, high cholesterol, and nervous system disorders, among others.

PhilHealth GAMOT is part of the PhilHealth YAKAP Program, highlighted by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in his recent State of the Nation Address, reflecting the administration’s goal of building a healthier Philippines.

To access GAMOT benefits, members must first be registered in their chosen PhilHealth YAKAP Clinic. After a doctor’s assessment, a prescription with a Unique Prescription Security Code (UPSC) will be issued. Members can then proceed to any accredited GAMOT Facility, present their prescription, and show a government-issued ID.

Currently accredited GAMOT facilities include:

Vidacure (Muntinlupa City and Quezon City)

Pharma Gen Ventures Corp (Generika Drugstore) (Parañaque City, Navotas City, Quezon City, Taguig City)

CGD Medical Depot Inc. (Vertis North)

Chinese General Hospital

PhilHealth is working to expand its network, with 24 other facilities in NCR having expressed intent to join.

PhilHealth President and CEO Dr. Edwin M. Mercado assured that the program will ease the financial burden of medicines for Filipinos. “Noong 2023, nailunsad na natin ang PhilHealth GAMOT ngunit ito ay naisagawa lamang sa iilang probinsya. Kaya naman ngayon mas pinalawak na natin ito. Karapatan ng bawat Filipino na magkaroon ng access sa mga kinakailangang gamot nang hindi pinapasan ang mabigat na gastusin mula sa sariling bulsa,” he said.

PhilHealth also reminded members to update their records for smooth processing of benefits. For inquiries, members may contact PhilHealth’s 24/7 hotlines at (02) 866-225-88, Smart: 0998-857-2957 / 0968-865-4670, or Globe: 0917-1275987 / 0917-1109812.