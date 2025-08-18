PDP dares Marcos to form ‘truth commission’ on flood control anomalies

Members of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP), led by Atty. Ferdinand Topacio with Atty. Jimmy Bondoc, former Negros Oriental congressman Atty. Jacinto “Jing” Paras, and its deputy spokesperson, hold a press conference in Quezon City on Monday, August 18, 2025. The group challenged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to establish a “truth commission” to conduct an impartial probe into alleged multibillion-peso flood control anomalies nationwide. They also announced plans to file an ethics complaint against Senator Risa Hontiveros for “disorderly behavior” linked to the retraction of one of her witnesses, Michael Maurillo, also known as Rene. Photo by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE











Copied

Members of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP), led by Atty. Ferdinand Topacio with Atty. Jimmy Bondoc, former Negros Oriental congressman Atty. Jacinto “Jing” Paras, and its deputy spokesperson, hold a press conference in Quezon City on Monday, August 18, 2025. The group challenged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to establish a “truth commission” to conduct an impartial probe into alleged multibillion-peso flood control anomalies nationwide. They also announced plans to file an ethics complaint against Senator Risa Hontiveros for “disorderly behavior” linked to the retraction of one of her witnesses, Michael Maurillo, also known as Rene. Photo by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE Members of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP), led by Atty. Ferdinand Topacio with Atty. Jimmy Bondoc, former Negros Oriental congressman Atty. Jacinto “Jing” Paras, and its deputy spokesperson, hold a press conference in Quezon City on Monday, August 18, 2025. The group challenged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to establish a “truth commission” to conduct an impartial probe into alleged multibillion-peso flood control anomalies nationwide. They also announced plans to file an ethics complaint against Senator Risa Hontiveros for “disorderly behavior” linked to the retraction of one of her witnesses, Michael Maurillo, also known as Rene. Photo by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE Members of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP), led by Atty. Ferdinand Topacio with Atty. Jimmy Bondoc, former Negros Oriental congressman Atty. Jacinto “Jing” Paras, and its deputy spokesperson, hold a press conference in Quezon City on Monday, August 18, 2025. The group challenged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to establish a “truth commission” to conduct an impartial probe into alleged multibillion-peso flood control anomalies nationwide. They also announced plans to file an ethics complaint against Senator Risa Hontiveros for “disorderly behavior” linked to the retraction of one of her witnesses, Michael Maurillo, also known as Rene. Photo by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE Members of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP), led by Atty. Ferdinand Topacio with Atty. Jimmy Bondoc, former Negros Oriental congressman Atty. Jacinto “Jing” Paras, and its deputy spokesperson, hold a press conference in Quezon City on Monday, August 18, 2025. The group challenged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to establish a “truth commission” to conduct an impartial probe into alleged multibillion-peso flood control anomalies nationwide. They also announced plans to file an ethics complaint against Senator Risa Hontiveros for “disorderly behavior” linked to the retraction of one of her witnesses, Michael Maurillo, also known as Rene. Photo by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE Members of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP), led by Atty. Ferdinand Topacio with Atty. Jimmy Bondoc, former Negros Oriental congressman Atty. Jacinto “Jing” Paras, and its deputy spokesperson, hold a press conference in Quezon City on Monday, August 18, 2025. The group challenged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to establish a “truth commission” to conduct an impartial probe into alleged multibillion-peso flood control anomalies nationwide. They also announced plans to file an ethics complaint against Senator Risa Hontiveros for “disorderly behavior” linked to the retraction of one of her witnesses, Michael Maurillo, also known as Rene. Photo by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE