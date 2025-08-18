PCCI launches 51st Business Conference, highlights digital transformation for industries

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) set the stage on 18 August in Taguig City for the 51st Philippine Business Conference & Expo (PBC&E), positioning it as the country’s most influential gathering of business leaders, policymakers and technology innovators to accelerate digital transformation across industries.

The two-day event, scheduled on 20 and 21 October at the SMX Convention Center Manila, will focus on the theme “The Future is Now: Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation.” The PCCI said this year’s edition is designed to deliver not just discussions, but actionable solutions that will help enterprises — particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) — thrive in a digital economy.

“This year is about action — not just talk,” said Dennis Anthony Uy, chairman of the 51st PBC&E.

“We are creating a space where ideas become projects, where technology meets opportunity, and where the benefits of digital tools are made accessible to all sectors of society.”

Government and private sector alignment

Key government agencies are expected to unveil priority digital programs during the conference. The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) will present technology-powered disaster recovery and preparedness initiatives, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) will highlight digital infrastructure projects, while the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will showcase MSME readiness tools to help small businesses scale through digital platforms.

On the private sector side, multinational tech firms and local champions will feature enterprise solutions ranging from artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, and robotics to smart city systems, cloud services, and cybersecurity. Industry leaders like Huawei, Google, Tencent Cloud, Converge, Lenovo and San Miguel Corporation are among the lineup of exhibitors.

“This is the first time a tech expo of this scale will be staged in the Philippines, and the PCCI is opening it to the public so they can see, touch, and experience the technologies that will shape their future,” PCCI President Enunina Mangio said.

Organizers emphasized that the PBC&E Tech Showcase will serve as a platform for businesses to engage directly with solutions providers, creating opportunities for partnerships and investments. Global firms such as Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Adobe, Dell Technologies, VMware by Broadcom and Zoom will demonstrate how digital tools can improve productivity and competitiveness across industries.

The embassies of Korea, Israel, Spain and the United States are also lending their support, underscoring the role of international cooperation in advancing trade and innovation in the Philippines.

A major highlight of the conference is the National Hackathon Championship, which will bring together regional winners from across the country to pitch their technology-driven solutions to real-world challenges.

Winning teams will not only receive cash prizes and mentorship but also gain access to partnerships with government agencies and private corporations that could adopt their innovations for large-scale deployment.