Pag-IBIG Fund income soars 52% in H1 of 2025

Pag-IBIG Fund reported a significant jump in earnings, with investment income reaching P4.27 billion in the first half of 2025 — up 51.79 percent from the same period last year. This growth pushed the agency’s net income to P28.04 billion, a 15.25 percent increase year on year.

“It is our responsibility to manage and grow the Filipino workers’ fund with prudence and integrity, so we can continue delivering affordable home financing and provide our members with competitive returns on their savings,” said Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta.

As of June 30, the agency’s total assets stood at P1.14 trillion. Housing-related assets comprised the bulk at P869.50 billion, followed by P82.70 billion in short-term loans, and P168.44 billion in income-generating investments. Other assets, including property, equipment, cash, and intangibles, accounted for P21.16 billion.

The Fund’s gross investment portfolio reached P168.47 billion, reflecting a 24.48 percent increase or P33.13 billion higher than at the end of 2024. Officials said the steady growth underscores the agency’s prudent management of members’ savings while sustaining its core housing and loan programs.

“All investment decisions are carried out with integrity, under a thorough and transparent process designed to protect and grow the hard-earned savings of Filipino workers,” Acosta emphasized. “Our members can be assured that every peso is managed with the highest regard for safety, sustainability, and their best interest.”

By charter, Pag-IBIG Fund returns at least 70 percent of its net income to members as dividends. In 2024, it declared dividend rates of 6.60 percent for Regular Savings and 7.10 percent for Modified Pag-IBIG 2 (MP2) Savings, the highest since the pandemic.