Pag-IBIG Fund boosts semester profit to P28B

Home financing agency Pag-IBIG Fund posted a net income of P28.04 billion in the first half, up 15.25 percent year-on-year, driven by a surge in investment earnings that rose by more than 51 percent.

Data released by the state-run agency showed it earned P4.27 billion from investments in the January-to-June period, up from P2.81 billion in the same period last year.

The robust growth lifted its overall income and reinforced the Fund’s ability to sustain its housing and savings programs for its members.

“As managers of the Filipino workers’ fund, it is our responsibility to ensure that every peso is invested prudently and with integrity so that we can deliver affordable home financing and competitive returns to our members,” Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene Acosta said.

As of 30 June, Pag-IBIG had total assets of P1.14 trillion, of which P869.50 billion was tied to housing-related assets, P82.70 billion in short-term loans, and P168.44 billion in income-generating investments. The remaining P21.16 billion was spread across cash, property, and other assets.

24.48-percent return

The agency’s gross investment portfolio grew 24.48 percent to P168.47 billion from end-2024 levels, reflecting what officials described as “prudent fund management” while continuing to balance its dual mandate of savings growth and housing support.

“All our investment decisions undergo a transparent process designed to safeguard and grow the hard-earned savings of Filipino workers. These are fully compliant with internal protocols and board-approved authorities,” Acosta said, noting that management submits monthly reports to ensure accountability.

Under its charter, Pag-IBIG Fund returns at least 70 percent of its net income in dividends to its members. In 2024, it declared dividend rates of 6.60 percent for Regular Savings and 7.10 percent for the Modified Pag-IBIG 2 (MP2) Savings, its highest payout since the Coivid-19 pandemic.