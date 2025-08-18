Over 50 OFWs among trafficking victims repatriated from scam hubs

Several overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) believed to be human trafficking victims were among those repatriated from scam hubs in Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia.

In a press briefing on Monday, 18 August, Bureau of Immigration (BI) deputy spokesperson Melvin Mabulac said that out of 120 repatriated Filipinos, 53 are OFWs with verified overseas employment certificates (OEC).

“It means, if you are a Filipino who left the country, when the passport is given, it comes with an OEC, meaning it is verified, they left as OFWs,” Mabulac said in Filipino.

According to Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary for Licensing and Adjudication Jerome Alcantara, 12 out of the 19 victims from Myanmar were able to identify their recruiter. He added that cases against the identified recruiter have been filed.

Alcantara said most OFWs experienced physical abuse once they failed to meet the quotas set by their employers.

“There are victims who reported that they were locked up in what they call a dark room, and there they were isolated and hurt when they did not meet their quotas."

Alcantara said the OFWs, despite being verified with the DMW and having legitimate OECs, fell victim after being recruited from their current places of employment.

The DMW, along with other government agencies, has provided assistance to the repatriated OFWs, including financial aid and psychosocial support, among others.

Meanwhile, Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Angelica Escalona said that since January 2025, a total of 629 alleged Filipino trafficking victims have been repatriated. To date, 148 cases remain pending.