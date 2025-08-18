Okada Manila delivers electrifying Italian flavors with La Piazza

At the helm is Chef de Cuisine Mattia Stroppa, who promises guests an unforgettable dining experience. “We want to give every guest at Okada Manila an unforgettable dining experience that features authentic flavors, handmade dishes, and exquisite moments,” Stroppa said.

The menu features a wide selection of specialties, including the Bistecca, a premium Australian Black Tyde Angus Tomahawk charcoal-grilled to lock in flavor and juiciness. Handcrafted pastas and pizzas made with the finest ingredients are also among the highlights.

To complement the dishes, La Piazza’s award-winning wine library offers an extensive selection from France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. Overseen by Sommelier Jose Carlos Tongco, the collection has earned the “Best of Award of Excellence” from Wine Spectator for two consecutive years.

Guests may choose between dining in the relaxed Trattoria or the elegant Ristorante, with both areas designed to enhance the dining experience with refined interiors and sophisticated ambiance.

For milestone occasions, La Piazza offers The Chef’s Table, where diners can enjoy a curated five-course tasting menu paired with premium wines for PHP 25,000 nett for two. Reservations must be made at least seven days in advance.

La Piazza is open for guests looking to savor rustic yet refined Italian cooking. For reservations, contact RestaurantReservation@okadamanila.com or call +632 8555 5799.