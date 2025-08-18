NCRPO logs over 100K ordinance violators

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) reported on Monday that it apprehended 119,497 individuals for violating local ordinances during the first half of August, generating P33.7 million in fines.

In a statement, the NCRPO disclosed that 43,356 violators were fined from 1 to 15 August and of the total people apprehended, 75,598 were given a warning or released, while 543 were formally charged.

The violations included public drinking and smoking, roaming without a shirt on, public urination, littering and curfew violations by minors.

Other infractions were using karaoke machines beyond permitted hours, vandalism, road obstructions and traffic offenses.

According to NCRPO director Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin, the intensified crackdown aims to instill discipline, uphold public order and serve as a form of early crime prevention.

“The continuous enforcement of ordinances demonstrates the shared responsibility of the police and barangays in promoting peace, discipline and safety within communities,” Aberin said.

The operations were carried out by the police districts of Manila, Quezon City, Northern, Southern and Eastern Metro Manila.