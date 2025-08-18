Muntinlupa sets school-based vaccination drive

The City of Muntinlupa will hold a school-based immunization program this week through the City Health Office in partnership with the Schools Division Office.

The program aims to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases.

In an advisory by the City Government, vaccination is scheduled on Tuesday, 19 August at Lakeview Integrated School for first-grade pupils and at Putatan Elementary School.

On 20 August, the program will continue at the Lakeview Integrated School for Grade 7 pupils and at Itaas Elementary School. It will also be conducted at Buli Elementary School and Muntinlupa Business High School main campus on 22 August.

Parents are advised to coordinate with their children’s teachers, principals, or school nurses for vaccination schedules in their respective schools.