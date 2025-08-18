Mount Grace charts new path with Clinical Outcome Project

Eight hospitals have taken the lead in a new initiative to improve patient care through the Clinical Outcome Project, a program that sets key performance benchmarks across the Mount Grace Hospitals, Inc. (MGHI) network.
The project focuses on evidence-based improvements, real-time reporting, and preparation for both local and international accreditations. By turning clinical data into actionable insights, the network seeks to strengthen collaboration among facilities and improve outcomes for patients.
“This initiative is about more than meeting standards,” said Rhais M. Gamboa, MGHI president. “It’s about creating a culture where excellence is expected, and outcomes speak for themselves.”
The eight hospitals at the forefront of the project are ManilaMed, VRP Medical Center, Divine Grace Medical Center, Fe Del Mundo Medical Center, Mary Mediatrix Medical Center, Madonna and Child Medical Center, ARCHospital-OHMSI, and Lorma Medical Center. They will track, analyze, and share outcome data as part of efforts to raise care quality and operational efficiency.
MGHI said the project sets a new benchmark for accountability and patient-centered service, ensuring that quality is not just promised but proven.