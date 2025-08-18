Metro Manila air quality improves as PM10 levels drop 17.4%

A view of the Metro Manila skyline from Quezon City on Monday, August 18, 2025. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) reported that Metro Manila’s air quality has significantly improved in 2024, showing a 17.4 percent decrease in Particulate Matter 10 (PM10) levels. Following the implementation of Euro 4 fuel and emission standards in 2016, the average PM10 concentration in the capital region dropped from 46 micrograms per normal cubic meter (µg/ncm) in 2016 to 38 µg/ncm in 2024. Photo by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE











