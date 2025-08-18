MDH solidifies cancer support group

The Manila Doctors Hospital (MDH) is expanding its support for cancer patients by partnering with Argao Psych, a mental health center based in Central Luzon.

The partnership, made official on 24 July, will combine the hospital’s clinical expertise with Argao Psych’s mental health services, offering more holistic support to patients and their families.

According to the management of MDH, the new collaboration is an expansion of the hospital’s existing BRAVE cancer support program.

Through this partnership, cancer patients, their families and caregivers at MDH will have access to structured counseling and group therapy sessions led by mental health professionals from Argao Psych.

Dr. Cherry Fernandez, head of the MDH Cancer Institute, said she is optimistic the initiative will give patients and their loved ones a safe and supportive environment.

“Together, Argao Psych and Manila Doctors Hospital’s Cancer Institute bring healing beyond medicine by offering emotional strength, hope, and community for patients and their families,” Fernandez said. “This is a testament to the Institute’s vision of holistic care.”

The program is designed to help patients and caregivers cope with the challenges of diagnosis and treatment while fostering peer support and encouraging a positive outlook throughout their cancer journey.