Masinloc, Oyon Bay named finalist in 2025 Para el Mar Awards

Masinloc, Zambales – The only officially designated marine protected area (MPA) in Central Luzon, Zambales’ Masinloc and Oyon Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape (MOBPLS), has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2025 Para el Mar Awards.

According to Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Community Environment and Natural Resources Office in Masinloc head Donaver Guevarra, the MOBPLS is a declared protected landscape and seascape through Republic Act No. 7586, or the National Integrated Protected Areas System Act.

He added that the MOBPLS covers more than 7,500 hectares across the municipalities of Masinloc and Palauig. “We in DENR are proud that the MOBPLS has emerged as a model for integrated conservation. This is thru the initiatives of the dENR and the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB),” he said.

The official cited that the agency focuses on protected area management, law enforcement, biodiversity assessment, and mangrove rehabilitation, as well as the establishment of biodiversity-friendly livelihoods such as mussel farming and fruit jam-making.

“Along with community awareness and education initiatives, our team likewise ensures strict monitoring and patrolling to prevent illegal activities, such as the construction of unauthorized structures, marine pollution, ecosystem destruction, and destructive fishing practices,” Guevarra explained.

DENR Regional Executive Director Engr. Ralph Pablo expressed pride in the nomination, noting that the recognition of MOBPLS as a finalist for the Para el Mar Award is a testament to the unwavering commitment of communities, local government units, and other stakeholders.

"It affirms that when we work together, we can protect our marine heritage and inspire a new generation of stewards,” Pablo said.

As MOBPLS competes in the Outstanding Locally Managed MPA category, its nomination highlights the value of collaborative governance, community empowerment, and science-based conservation.

The MOBPLS is home to rare mangrove species like the Rhizophora stylosa and Rhizophora x lamarckii, thriving coral reefs, giant clams Tridacna gigas, and the threatened blue-spotted rabbitfish Siganus corallinus, which serves as its flagship species.

The area also includes an important marine turtle nesting site and is known for its mesophotic coral communities.

Organized by the Marine Protected Areas Support Network, the Para el Mar Awards recognize excellence in marine conservation and governance.

Since its launch in 2007, the program has served as a performance-based incentive mechanism for local government units and community-led initiatives, with finalists evaluated through site validation and scoring on management effectiveness, ecological integrity, and stakeholder participation.

The 2025 Para el Mar Awards will be held on 17 to 18 September 2025, in Iloilo City.