Marikina pushes digitalization efforts

The local government of Marikina City is now pushing for digitalization to further improve the ease of doing business and to curb red tape.

In her speech during the weekly flag-raising ceremony, Marikina Mayor Marjorie Ann "Maan" Teodoro announced the city's digitalization push and streamlining in all services such as payment of fines, business permits, and other documents to make services faster and easier for residents.

"Ngayon nagsimula na tayo sa pagsusuri ng lahat ng proseso sa city hall, o isang process audit. Isa-isa nating inaaral kung paano mas mapapadali ang mga hakbang at paano mapapabilis ang turnaround time o bilis sa pagkuha ng mga dokumentong kailangan ng ating mga kakabayan," Teodoro said.

The local chief emphasized that the city government's direction is clear: make government transactions contactless to reduce personal interaction, cut manual intervention, and curb fixers, red tape, and abuses.

"Sa ganitong paraan hindi na kailangan ng paulit-ulit na personal interaction at mababawasan nito ang manual intervention sa frontline services," she said.

Teodoro also stressed that digitalization is not just about modernization, but a reform aimed at ensuring a faster, more efficient, and more honest government service.

"Hindi ito ay overnight change, kundi isang sunod-sunod na proseso na magpapatibay sa ating city hall–mula sa internal systems hanggang sa client-facing services kapag natapos natin yung ginagawang pre-work sa digitalization process," she said.

"Asahan ninyo ang mga paraan na mas madali, mas mabilis at mas accessible para makuha ang mga serbisyo ng ating pamahalaan right at your fingertips," the mayor added.