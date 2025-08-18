Marikina pushes digitalization anew

The local government of Marikina City is increasing its digitalization efforts to make transactions faster and more efficient and the initiative aims to reduce red tape, fixers and abuse.

Mayor Marjorie Ann Teodoro announced that the city has started to streamline services for paying fines, processing business permits and issuing documents.

“We have begun reviewing all processes at City Hall, a process audit,” Teodoro said during the city’s weekly flag-raising ceremony.

“We are studying each one to see how we can streamline the steps and speed up the turnaround time for citizens to obtain the documents they need,” she added.

The mayor said the city’s goal is to make transactions as contactless as possible to cut down on unnecessary personal interactions and manual intervention. The transition will happen through a phased rollout, strengthening both internal systems and client-facing services.

“Expect easier, faster and more accessible ways to access government services, right at your fingertips,” Teodoro said.