Marcos vows all LGUs to get patient transport vehicles by year-end

Local government units (LGUs) across the country would not need to worry about ferrying patients during emergencies or routine transport as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured that his administration will meet its target of providing each locality with a Patient Transport Vehicle (PTV) by the end of this year.

On Monday, Marcos led the distribution of 124 PTVs in Eastern Visayas. In his speech, he said that providing PTVs is part of the government’s efforts to boost the country’s healthcare system.

“This is our continuing effort to strengthen our healthcare system, and to bring healthcare back as low down to the smallest members of our society,” he said.

Marcos noted that local officials know the healthcare challenges in their areas, with some patients only reaching hospitals when their conditions have worsened.

“Governors, mayors, you all know that sometimes the problem is because they just go to the provincial hospital, the city hospital, the regional hospital but when they get there, it's already bad,” he said. “Because they're afraid to go because they have to pay for medicine, there's no one to pay for medicine, it's very inconvenient to go to the hospital so by the time they go to the hospital, sometimes it's too late.”

The President emphasized that the PTVs can be used by patients with lung problems, pregnant women, and those with other minor emergencies.

12 LGUs get PTVs for the first time

According to Marcos, 12 LGUs received their first-ever PTVs: Abuyog, Jaro, Kananga, Matalom, and Santa Fe in Leyte; Tagapul-an in Samar; General MacArthur, Salcedo, and San Policarpio in Eastern Samar; and Lapinig, San Vicente, and Silvino Lobos in Northern Samar.

The President even quipped that some mayors might drive the PTVs home themselves out of excitement.

“The others here are too excited, especially the first-timers. I said, maybe they'll drive themselves. Anyway, oh okay, just take it slow so you don't get hurt, so you don't crash,” he said.

75 percent now, 100 percent by year-end

Marcos and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Mel Robles said the Medical Transport Vehicle Donation Program (MTVDP) is now 75 percent complete, making the goal of full coverage by year-end achievable.

“As of now, out of the 1,642 cities and towns, we have been able to give away 1,173 PTVs. So, we’re getting there, malapit na,” Marcos said.

“Mel promised me that by the end of the year, we will start [with] the second round,” he added.

He also assured that the PCSO will monitor which LGUs may require additional units beyond the 2025 target.

“I'm very happy to be able to say that many of these [areas] are 100 percent. If it's still not enough, we'll get back to you if you still need anything else,” Marcos said.

Since 2022, the MTVDP has distributed more than 1,200 ambulance units nationwide. Each PTV is equipped with a stretcher, oxygen tank, blood pressure monitor, first aid kit, and other essential medical tools.