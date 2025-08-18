Marcos forms education, workforce group to fix policy gaps in teaching

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday, approved the establishment of Education and Workforce Development Group (EWDG) to address the long-standing challenges in the Philippine education system, such as inconsistent policies, fragmented programs, and poor teaching support.

Marcos signed Administrative Order (AO) No. 36, which was issued on 13 August, designating the EWDG as the primary coordinating body for all education and workforce development matters in the country.

AO 36 mandates the group to lead efforts in crafting a more integrated and future-ready education system that aligns with labor market demands.

“It is necessary to establish an effective coordinating mechanism among agencies involved in education and workforce development to address long-standing concerns in the education sector, and foster a complete, adequate, and integrated education system in the country,” Marcos stated in his order, emphasizing the need for a “complete, adequate, and integrated education system.”

Marcos approval comes after the release of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) report, which flagged several systemic issues: fragmented program implementation, misaligned teacher development efforts, and policy inconsistencies across the education sector.

Under Marcos’ order, the EWDG is tasked to draft a 10-year National Education and Workforce Development Plan (NEWDP) as well as evaluate existing inter-agency bodies related to education and workforce development.

The EWDG shall also review and assess legal and policy frameworks affecting education and workforce integration.

Under the order, EWDG is required to submit monthly performance reports to the President and the Executive Secretary.

Also, various technical working groups shall be created as needed to support policy and implementation.

The EWDG will be chaired by President Marcos, with the Education Secretary sitting as co-chair and the Labor Secretary as vice-chair.

Members of the EWDG include the Chairperson of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), the Secretaries of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev), and the Director General of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

With AO No. 36, the administration is signaling a stronger, more centralized push to harmonize education policy with national workforce goals.

Marcos noted that the initiative aims not only to address current deficiencies but also to ensure that Filipino students and workers are equipped with skills relevant to the evolving demands of local and global labor markets.