Marcos creates new office for Pasig River rehabilitation, appoints Acuzar as lead

Seeing the need for an office to coordinate the rehabilitation of the iconic Pasig River, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has created the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Pasig River Rehabilitation (OPAPRR) through Executive Order No. 92.

To lead the OPAPRR, Marcos designated former Human Settlements and Urban Development secretary José Rizalino "Jerry" Acuzar, who has been leading the office since May 2025 following the government “revamp” that reshuffled secretaries and agency leaders.

Acuzar will keep his rank as “secretary” with the duties, responsibilities, and privileges that come with it.

Among the functions of the OPAPRR are advising the President on all matters related to the formulation and implementation of policies, plans, activities, and programs of the government for the rehabilitation, development, and restoration of the Pasig River water system and its tributaries, as well as nearby water systems.

The office is also tasked to monitor, coordinate, and harmonize the policies, plans, activities, and programs of implementing agencies involved in the rehabilitation and development of the Pasig River.

In addition, the OPAPRR will coordinate with local government units in implementing projects related to Pasig River urban development, subject to existing laws, rules, and regulations.

To ensure effective implementation of the Pasig River rehabilitation, the OPAPRR is authorized to call on any government department, agency, bureau, or instrumentality—including government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs)—as well as LGUs and the private sector for assistance.

The OPAPRR will submit a report to the President through the Office of the Executive Secretary every six months and perform additional duties as directed.

Staffing and organization of sub-offices

As a new office, the OPAPRR will coordinate with the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Finance and Administration to determine the appropriate organizational structure, staffing pattern, and qualification standards for positions.

The head of office is required to submit the organizational plan for review and approval of the President and/or the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), subject to existing laws, rules, and regulations, including standards from the DBM and the Civil Service Commission.

Inter-agency council re-organized

Alongside the creation of the OPAPRR, the Inter-Agency Council for the Pasig River Urban Development (IAC-PRUD) will be re-organized.

The OPAPRR will serve as chairperson while the head of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will act as vice chairperson.

Members include the secretaries of the Departments of Human Settlements and Urban Development, Public Works and Highways, Environment and Natural Resources, Interior and Local Government, Labor and Employment, Tourism, Transportation, and the DBM.

Also included are the chairpersons of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts; the general managers of the Philippine Ports Authority, Laguna Lake Development Authority, National Housing Authority, and National Development Company; and the chief executive officer of the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority.

If agency heads are unable to discharge their duties in the IAC-PRUD, they may authorize alternates to act or decide on their behalf.

The IAC-PRUD will have the authority to approve or reject investment contracts or agreements with government agencies or private entities, subject to laws and regulations.

The funding requirements of the OPAPRR and the IAC-PRUD will be charged against the budgets of concerned agencies and other funding sources identified by the DBM. Additional funding needs will be included in budget proposals, subject to the usual budget preparation process.