Manila Doctors Hospital, Argao Psych forge partnership for holistic cancer care

Manila Doctors Hospital (MDH) has expanded its cancer support program with a focus on mental health through a partnership with Argao Psych, the largest private outpatient mental health center in Central Luzon.

The collaboration, formalized on 24 July 2025, integrates MDH’s clinical expertise with Argao Psych’s mental health services, providing cancer patients, their families, and caregivers access to structured counseling and psychosocial group therapy. These sessions will be facilitated by Argao Psych’s team of mental health professionals.

Dr. Cherry Fernandez, head of the MDH Cancer Institute, expressed optimism about the initiative. “Together, Argao Psych and Manila Doctors Hospital’s Cancer Institute bring healing beyond medicine by offering emotional strength, hope, and community for patients and their families, a testament for the Institute’s vision of holistic care,” she said.

The initiative is part of BRAVE, MDH’s cancer support group, which aims to uplift, connect, and empower patients. BRAVE consists of four key components: patient-centered support groups, holistic care workshops, access to comprehensive resources, and community engagement through strategic partnerships.

By joining forces with Argao Psych, MDH seeks to help patients and their families better cope with the challenges of diagnosis and treatment, while fostering resilience and a positive outlook in their cancer journey.