Malate shooting victims Japanese nationals — MPD

The Manila Police District (MPD) has taken a suspect into custody and identified another person of interest in connection with the shooting deaths of two foreigners who were later identified as Japanese tourists last week.

According to the MPD, the killings may have been a targeted hit rather than a random robbery.

Reports disclosed that the Japanese nationals — who are in their 40s and 50s — were killed on 15 August as they were getting out of a taxi near their hotel in the Malate district, a popular tourist area.

According to police, a man approached them, opened fire, and then fled on a motorcycle with an accomplice after taking their belongings.

In response to the incident, the MPD created a Special Investigation Task Group, “SITG Malvar,” led by P/Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad, to investigate the case. On 16 August, officers found the suspects’ getaway vehicle abandoned nearby.

Police said a witness heard the gunshots and saw the gunman point at bystanders and then called the national emergency number.

Through a review of security camera footage, investigators identified the gunman after he was seen pulling down his mask to buy a cigarette from a street vendor.

The witness positively identified the suspect from a photograph. The second suspect, an alleged tour guide, was also identified through CCTV footage.

“The timely solution and relentless efforts exerted on this case reflect our unyielding commitment to peace and order in Manila,” Abad said. “We will continue to intensify our efforts and protect our communities from any form of criminality. Those who harm the innocent will never sleep easy again in our city.”

Meantime, the MPD is working with the Japanese Embassy and the victims’ families as the investigation continues. Authorities are withholding the suspects’ identities until the investigation is complete.

The Embassy has also issued a warning to Japanese nationals in Manila, noting that there has been a string of armed robberies targeting them and advised tourists to avoid walking around at night and not to resist if they are robbed.