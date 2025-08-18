Maine admits to falling in love with Alden during 'AlDub'

In a podcast uploaded on Eat Bulaga’s YouTube channel, Maine Mendoza admitted that she did fell in love with Alden Richards at the height of the AlDub craze.
“Kahit sino naman magtanong sa akin, sasagutin ko ng diretso. Na-in love ako sa kanya pero hindi siya nanligaw. Walang ganoon (Whoever asks me, I'll answer straight. I fell in love with him but he didn't court me. There's nothing like that),” she said.
Maine asked Alden: “Ano bang nararamdaman mo for me?”
She said that he could only reply, “‘Di ko puwede sabihin sa’yo kasi mawawala ‘yung magic (I can’t tell you because the magic will be gone).”
Paolo Ballesteros then prompted: "Paano kung nanligaw siya sa'yo noon (what if he courted you before)?"
Maine declared she would have said yes. "Noon? Oo naman kasi in love ako sa kanya. Alam niyong lahat 'yan."
She clarified that they remained friends still.
"Grabe ang relationship din namin ni Alden off cam. Pero may closure naman kaming dalawa, napag-usapan namin lahat,” she said.