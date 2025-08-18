Lopez rules Canadian jiujitsu tourney

A young Filipino jiujitsu artist added another feather in her cap after shining in a tournament in Canada recently.

Yani Alexii Lopez showcased her exceptional skills and power in blanking Maya McKee of Team Niagara BJJ Cicero Costha Canada, 20-0, in a lopsided girls gi teen 14-15 white grey belt championship match in the 2025 Great Lakes Kiu Jitsu Open-Canada in Ontario.

The 14-year-old Lopez said she is thankful for the opportunity to see action in the prestigious event that featured some of the world’s best young jiujitsu fighters.

“I’m so thankful that I’ve been given this opportunity to compete in Pan Kids here in Ontario,” Lopez said, acknowledging the support that came her way to the competition.

Lopez was just as impressive as she was right in the first round of the competition.

She subdued Mackenzie Cloutier, another bet from Team Niagara BJJ (Cicero Costha Canada), via submission with a cross-collar choke in the third minute.

Lopez was already enjoying a 13-0 lead over her Canadian foe before she went all in with a submission hold.

“In the first round, I was up 13-0 then I submitted her via cross collar choke in the third minute,” she said.

Lopez was actually entered in the 95lb division. But her father had a different strategy and moved her up by one division to 105lbs due to lack of competition.

But the organizer moved her further -- to 115lbs -- as she still did not have any opponents in the division 105lbs class.

In the end, the organizers decided to move Lopez along with the two overweight participants to 125lbs, setting the stage for her impressive victory.