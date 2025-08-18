Lemery oil terminal boosts fuel access

Independent fuel importers are set to benefit from the newly opened P2-billion oil terminal in Batangas, which offers long-term fuel storage and wider market access across Luzon.

In a statement on Monday, Lemery Oil Terminal Corp. said the facility, located within the 7-hectare Sinisian Lemery Batangas Port & Industrial Park (SLBPIP), offers a total storage capacity of 181 million liters across 22 steel tanks.

It is designed to accommodate imported automotive diesel oil, motor gasoline, fuel ethanol, and coconut methyl ester used in biodiesel blends.

“Our terminal is open to all independent fuel players who need long-term storage and reliable access to the Philippine market. We want to help new entrants grow their operation and serve more areas,” Lemery Oil Terminal Vice President Joseph V. Rejuso said.

The company said it is welcoming more locators to lease space in the terminal, which already hosts Unioil and Insular Oil.

By offering third-party access, Lemery Oil Terminal is expected to support greater competition in the downstream oil sector, which remains heavily concentrated.

The new hub will also help reduce bottlenecks and logistics costs, particularly for smaller players without their own depots.

Its location provides an alternative to congested storage facilities in Metro Manila and nearby ports, with the capacity to distribute fuel to key markets across Luzon.

“With fuel prices remaining high and demand continuing to grow, we hope to play a key role in ensuring supply stability and expanding market access for a more diverse range of fuel providers,” Lemery Oil Terminal President Ferdinand Co said.