Lazada’s Mom & Baby Fair spotlights childcare essentials

Lazada Philippines, one of the country’s leading eCommerce platforms, had put convenience first when it comes to online shopping for mothers at its Mom & Baby Fair, a recent month-long celebration exclusively on the platform’s LazMom channel.

“The Mom & Baby Fair is all about celebrating the incredible journey of motherhood and supporting parents through every milestone with trusted products, reliable service, and value-driven shopping. LazMom makes shopping easier and worry-free by offering a curated range of authentic products from LazMall, so parents can focus on what truly matters: being there with their kids every step of the way,” Joey Bienvenida, commercial director for Fashion and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods at Lazada Philippines.

Moms were able to purchase unbeatable deals and quality essentials from trusted LazMall brands like Uni-Love, Joie Baby, Tiny Buds, Megasoft Hygienic and Haleon.

From baby care products and vitamins, to stylish fashion and gear for the little ones, shoppers enjoyed fast and free shipping, exclusive vouchers, and value-for-money offers from some of the most-loved names in the mom and baby category.

LazMom is a growing community of moms, made even more rewarding through the LazMom Club, where members can access special perks and sign-up vouchers. For moms looking to turn their passion into purpose, the LazAffiliate Program offers an opportunity that connects creators with brands and sellers. By driving traffic and conversions through personalized recommendations, affiliates earn commissions for every successful sale with no cap.