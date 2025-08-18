Independence Day

In a tripartite system of government, the Executive wields the Sword (the President being the Commander-in-Chief); the Legislature the Purse (as it drafts the yearly budget); while the Judiciary holds only a wooden gavel. Not much in and of itself, but when it is banged — literally or figuratively — the words that precede that action are the law, especially when it comes from the Supreme Court (SC).

Anomalous then that for so long, the SC seemed to always be the poor relative when it came to the budget. Composed of unelected members, it does not have the political leverage to impose its will on the other two branches. Sometimes it is bullied but unable to retaliate, oftentimes it is reduced to practically begging for an increase in budget. This does not augur well for the courts’ supposed independence. It came to a point when the en banc of the SC had to issue a resolution expressing its strong displeasure over the vexing practice of Congress always trimming its annual budget.

Then came former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. Having become friends with a lot of lawyers — including one with overweening sex appeal bearing a strong resemblance to this writer — during the time that she was being politically persecuted, she came to realize that a strong Judiciary was an indispensable requirement for justice to be administered with an even eye and steady hand. After consulting frequently and extensively with those in the know (whose identities will have to remain secret forever), Mrs. Arroyo, the congresswoman, was able to craft a bill that gave life to the spirit of judicial independence that is enshrined in our Constitution.

Quietly and discreetly, she mobilized a small team to lobby for its passage. Her prestige and gravitas as a former President ensured that she would garner the support of her peers in the House and the assent of the Upper Chamber. Without fanfare, her bill made its way through the labyrinthine maze by which proposed legislation become law. Then, in the midst of the fiery tug-of-war between the Legislature and the Judiciary over Sara Duterte’s impeachment, the Executive signed it into law.

In keeping with her low-key character (no pun intended), Rep. Arroyo sat in the front row of the gallery when the President, a few days ago, signed the Judiciary Fiscal Autonomy Act. To her left was the Senate President, and further down was the Speaker. The two beamed when the President spoke about the newly minted legislation. Mrs. Arroyo was given no credit for the law and took none. This is the kind of quiet dignity that makes her the most underrated President after 1986.

The people have a lot to thank Mrs. Arroyo for — we just don’t know the half of it. The Judiciary Fiscal Autonomy Act, which will enhance judicial independence in a manner that would be well-nigh incalculable, is just the latest of her silent achievements. Would that our officials do more work and crave less attention, our country would be much the better for it.