Go lauds PhilHealth’s ‘GAMOT’ program

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has praised the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) for its newly launched PhilHealth Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment (GAMOT) program.

“Every peso in the budget allocated for health is important to protect the health of our countrymen,” Go said. “Therefore, it should not be left idle and should be used to save the lives of fellow Filipinos.”

According to PhilHealth Circular No. 2005-0013, the program provides 75 free medicines with an annual benefit limit of up to P20,000 per beneficiary.

The medications cover common conditions such as infections, asthma, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and nervous system disorders.

As chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go has long advocated for maximizing PhilHealth funds to ensure the full implementation of the Universal Health Care law.

He welcomed PhilHealth’s move to raise its E-Konsulta coverage from P500 to P1,700 and filed Senate Bill No. 170 to mandate the issuance of PhilHealth IDs to all members.

“This PhilHealth GAMOT is a big help to the poor,” Go said. “I hope it can be expanded further to Visayas and Mindanao.”

PhilHealth said it will begin a phased rollout of the program on 21 August. Members can avail of the benefits at accredited facilities, including Vidacure in Muntinlupa and Quezon City, and Generika Drugstore with branches in Parañaque, Navotas, Quezon City and Taguig.

“It is the right of every Filipino to have access to necessary medicines without having to bear heavy out-of-pocket expenses,” said PhilHealth president and CEO Dr. Edwin M. Mercado.

Meantime, the Senate Health Committee is scheduled to hold its first public hearing for the 20th Congress on 20 August.