Globe launches INNOVANIA 2025, unveils roadmap for connected cities

Globe Telecom on Monday launched INNOVANIA 2025: COSMIC NEXUS, its largest technology and innovations summit to date, highlighting its roadmap for connected and sustainable cities powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and digital infrastructure.

The two-day event features keynote speeches from Globe President and CEO Carl Cruz, Mynt Chairman Ernest Cu, and international thought leaders in urban planning, connectivity, and sustainability.

A fireside chat brought together government officials and telecom executives to discuss how digital connectivity, intelligent design, and sustainable infrastructure can shape future-ready cities. Among the panelists were Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda, Bacolod Rep. Albee Benitez, Anti-Red Tape Authority Director General Ernesto Perez, Cruz, and Cu.

The discussion emphasized the need for stronger national and local collaboration, supportive policies, and innovative models such as neutral hosting and Zero Lease. Panelists also cited Globe’s shift from a telecommunications provider to a digital solutions partner, promoting financial inclusion, smart communities, and intelligent real estate.

“We’re not just showcasing technology. We’re demonstrating how innovation shapes networks that deliver real solutions, the kind that make daily life better for every Filipino,” said Joel Agustin, Globe SVP for Service Planning and Engineering.

INNOVANIA 2025 also features insights from Benitez, WiredScore, and dHost Global Inc. on sustainable property design, fiber-ready infrastructure, and wayfinding innovations.

The summit includes networking sessions, breakout discussions, and exhibits highlighting next-generation technologies such as 5G use cases, the road to 6G, robotics, edge computing, satellite communications, digital twins, and AI.

Global tech players including Huawei, Ericsson, HPE, Nokia, Dell, ZTE, Amdocs, FiberHome, and WhaleCloud are also presenting solutions to strengthen digital resilience.

Globe said the event reaffirms its commitment to sustainability through energy-efficient and resource-optimized technologies while driving smart city development in the Philippines.