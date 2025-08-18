Folayang rallies behind Pacio

Filipino mixed martial arts legend Eduard Folayang threw his all-out support to Joshua Pacio when he battles Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan in ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri this November in Tokyo.

Folayang, a former two-time ONE Lightweight world champion who blazed the trail for Filipino fighters in the world stage, said he is rooting for Pacio, who aims to make history by becoming the country’s first ever two-division MMA champion.

Folayang said he knows the burden of carrying an entire nation's hopes and Pacio's bid to make the country proud is something that he should support.

After all, the seven-time strawweight champion has already unified his division's title, but now he seeks to etch his name in the record books alongside the sport's most elite competitors.

"I'm really proud and excited for Joshua. Seeing him in this position is inspiring, not just for me but for every Filipino fighter,” said Folayang, who was dubbed as “Landslide” due to his dominant fighting style.

“We've walked this journey together for many years, and I know how much hard work and sacrifice he's put in. To have the chance to make history for the Philippines is something special, and I'm confident he will make our country proud."

The magnitude of Pacio's opportunity cannot be understated. Moving up from strawweight to challenge the flyweight king in enemy territory requires not just physical preparation, but mental fortitude.

Yet, Folayang has witnessed Pacio's evolution firsthand. From their shared roots in Team Lakay to their current partnership at Lions Nation MMA, the veteran has seen the younger fighter's relentless pursuit of excellence.

Pacio's comeback from a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament to knock out Jarred Brooks in February demonstrated the championship heart that Folayang knows so well.