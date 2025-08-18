FL takes a break; preps for fun at 66

A year older on Thursday but still young at heart, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos announced she will be taking a short break from her busy schedule to celebrate her 66th birthday.

In a social media post, Mrs. Marcos posted a selfie with a caption celebrating her break.

“Starting my 10-day sabbatical! No terno, no makeup, no hairspray!” she said. “Best birthday gift ever!! See you on Aug. 26!”

Her post garnered 2,579 likes and hundreds of reactions on Instagram, including a comment from Dr. Aivee Aguilar-Teo of the Aivee Clinic.

“You deserve it. Happy Birthday,” she said.

Veteran broadcast journalist Korina Sanchez-Roxas also celebrated Mrs. Marcos’ break, telling her, “Ang sayaaaa (So fun).”

Before taking her sabbatical, the First Lady engaged in a couple of activities to advance her advocacies.

In a rare meeting on Thursday, amid the historic end of the “network wars” in the entertainment community, Mrs. Marcos met with the executives of television giants ABS-CBN and GMA to discuss more opportunities for Philippine entertainment.

Homegrown talents

“Cooking up something exciting for the Philippine entertainment scene,” she said.

“Our homegrown talents? They inspire, unite, and keep the whole country smiling. Ang galing talaga ng Pinoy! (Filipinos are truly great!)” she added.

Known for her deep affection for the arts, Mrs. Marcos wants to take Filipino talent to the global stage.

On Friday, the First Lady attended a recital of the gifted students from the Philippine Institute for the Deaf and the Sergia G. Esguerra Memorial Foundation.

“It’s impossible not to be touched by the heartfelt recital of the gifted students from the Philippine Institute for the Deaf and the Sergia G. Esguerra Memorial Foundation — helping deaf children find their voice, their confidence and their place in the world,” she said.

She also expressed her appreciation for the support system the children lean on in this world.

“To the devoted teachers, loving parents, and tireless supporters who dream of a world without barriers for every child — thank you for showing us what compassion, patience, and unwavering belief can achieve. You are changing lives every single day, one word, one sign, one heart at a time,” she added.

Mrs. Marcos will resume her duties on 26 August after her sabbatical.