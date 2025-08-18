Filipino books to read this 'Buwan ng Wika'

As bookworms, we enjoy a variety of books: across genres, authors, styles, moods, and even pacing. But there are days when slow-burns and purely character-driven books won’t do.

Here are some titles by Filipino authors to enjoy this Buwan ng Wika.

'Ang Nawawala' by Chuckleberry Pascual

Ang Nawawala by Chuckleberry Pascual will not only have you turning the pages but also laughing out loud and blinking back tears.

Bree, a transwoman who works as a receptionist/ masseuse in Talong Punay’s barangay hall, starts to investigate a series of things that disappear in the district, such as a milkfish, a knife and a ring.

'Narkokristo, 1986' by Ronaldo Vivo, Jr.

From Dreamland, Ronaldo Vivo transports readers to the gritty heart of Manila in 1986, a turning point in Philippine history. At the onset of the revolution against Spain, the unlikely duo of Isaak, a salty egg vendor, and Domeng, a finder of contraband goods, seek to avenge their families after an unspeakable tragedy wrecks their lives.

Narkokristo 1986 is book one of Vivo’s Arson trilogy, a series of historical novels that explore the nation’s trauma, rooted in the colonial rule of the Spaniards, Americans and Japanese.

'Stray Cats' by Irene Sarmiento

Eliza Paz and Raquel Madria are best friends and fellow bruhas in the magical world they’ve created. But when Racquel goes missing, Elisa must join forces with a talking cat named Oscar Santos to save Raquel.

A blend of fantasy, realism, and mystery, Stray Cats, as described in a review by author Angelo Lacuesta, “is culturally and authentically rich, enjoyably layered, and irresistibly readable.”

'School Run' by Macoy and Ardie Aquino

Life is surprisingly good in post-zombie apocalypse Philippines, where zombies are treated much like typhoons — an inevitable part of life.

With zombie invasion signals and anti-zombie measures in place, people have learned to adapt. However, an ordinary ride to school turns deadly when a school bus driver gets careless, and the bus gets swarmed by zombies.

'The Age of Umbrage' by Jessica Zafra

The Age of Umbrage is a coming-of-age novel about Guada, a young, too-smart-for-her-own-good girl, who starts living in a wealthy family’s home, where her mom works as the family cook.

Written by Jessica Zafra, one of the most prominent voices in contemporary literature, this 126-page novel will have you tearing through the pages, sniggering at Zafra’s wry observations and sharp jabs at society’s absurdities, and ultimately rooting for Guada, as she searches for her place to call her own under the sun.

'WTF! (Women Turning Fifty)' by Marga Ortigas

Veteran journalist Marga Ortigas’s WTF! is a candid collection of essays on finding herself at the edge of middle age.

Having reported from some of the most high-profile conflict and disaster zones, Marga sheds all barriers as she reflects on life, aging, mortality and loss with unflinching honesty.

Whether you’re approaching middle age, or a twenty-something still figuring things out, or if you just need a good laugh, Marga Ortigas’ second collection of essays will have you tearing through the pages, and by the last page, you will emerge a different person — uplifted and full of hope.

'Si Amapola sa 65 na Kabanata' by Ricky Lee

Published in 2011, Si Amapola sa 65 na Kabanata is Ricky Lee’s second novel. In this satirical read, Amapola is a gay impersonator who, by a twist of fate, becomes a manananggal and is prophesied to save the Philippines.

We follow Amapola as she navigates her personal life, dealing with heartbreak, her past and family history, her multiple personality disorder, all serving as commentaries on homosexuality, activism, and Philippine politics.

'Kuwentong Butsero' by JL Chua

In his debut book, veteran journalist and retired newsman JL Chua delivers a set of dark, unsettling and grotesque stories.

Each tale dives into the dark side of humanity, cut open to bleed and trickle, but despite this, readers will be able to empathize with the characters who are fully fleshed out and rendered with great tenderness.