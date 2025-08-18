Father of altar boy who died of leptospirosis files charges vs. Caloocan cops

The father of a 20-year-old altar boy who died of leptospirosis after searching for him filed administrative cases on Monday against five operatives of the Caloocan Police before the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM).

The charges, filed by Jayson Dela Rosa, include arbitrary detention, perjury, and incriminating an innocent person.

Named respondents were Police Lt. Col. Jeffren Aganos, PSSg. Darwin Indiongco, PCpl. Marvin Resumadero, PMSg. Ryan Candelario, PSSg. Stephen Somlani, and one still unidentified operative.

At a press conference at the NAPOLCOM headquarters in Quezon City, Dela Rosa — accompanied by Caloocan Cardinal and Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) President Pablo Virgilio David — said he was illegally arrested on the night of July 22 for petty theft inside a convenience store in Monumento, Caloocan.

His pro bono lawyer, Arnold Valenzuela, said they are also considering filing criminal charges against the policemen, “who supposedly freed Dela Rosa after the convenience store management decided not to press charges” against his client.

Cardinal David said he learned that police forced Dela Rosa to admit charges linking him to illegal gambling and even demanded bail money, allegedly exploiting his role as the father of two altar boys in his diocese.

“Sana po maituwid na ito,” the Cardinal pleaded, referring to the alleged police abuse.

He added that many people have approached him in the past for help raising bail money.

“Wala namang papel o charge sheet na maipakita. Hindi ito piyansa (bail). Ransom ito,” David pointed out.

The Cardinal also revealed that during Dela Rosa’s arraignment, he and another supposed “co-accused” entered different pleas—one guilty, the other not.

“Kasi walang choice kahit di niya ginawa. Iligtas niyo ang institusyon,” David urged officials and personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Naging kalakaran na ang abuso,” he added.

Valenzuela, meanwhile, said they have video footage as evidence showing how police detained his client for days without charges before pairing him with another detainee, Emmanuel Jasul, in an illegal gambling case.

NAPOLCOM Vice Chairperson Rafael Calinisan vowed accountability for the policemen involved, stressing that their actions constitute grave misconduct.

“We will put an end to this kind of impunity. He (Dela Rosa) should not be booked for something else, this is totally injustice,” Calinisan said.