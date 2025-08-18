Father files raps vs cops after son dies seeking him

Justice Sought. Jayson Dela Rosa, father of the late Dion Angelo de la Rosa, files administrative cases against five Caloocan police operatives before the National Police Commission in Quezon City on Monday, August 18, 2025. He was accompanied by Cardinal Virgilio David in seeking accountability for charges of arbitrary detention, perjury, and incriminating an innocent person. Jayson was jailed in a case logged as “kara cruz,” which in truth stemmed from an alleged shoplifting incident. His son Dion died of leptospirosis while searching for him. Photo by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE











